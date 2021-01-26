China's Shijiazhuang reports four new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported four new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the first 12 hours of Tuesday, according to local authorities.

Two of the confirmed cases were reported in the city's Gaocheng District while the other two were detected in the county of Pingshan, Meng Xianghong, vice mayor of Shijiazhuang, said at a press conference, adding that no asymptomatic cases were reported in the period.

As of Tuesday noon, the city had reported 858 confirmed cases, of which 136 had been discharged from hospitals upon recovery.