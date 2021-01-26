Woman who covered up infection sentenced

US pharmaceuticals company employee who took anti-fever medication to hide her symptoms is found guilty of the crime of impairing infectious disease prevention.

A woman trying to cover up her coronavirus symptoms by taking anti-fever medication last March before arriving in China from the US has been sentenced to a year in prison suspended for a year for the crime of impairing infectious disease prevention, according to the People's Court in Beijing’s Shunyi District.

The woman surnamed Li, born in 1982, was an employee of a pharmaceuticals company in the US and lived there with her family.

She was tested for COVID-19 on March 11 at a local hospital after visiting several times because of fever and fatigue. She took a flight from Boston via Los Angeles to China before her test results had come out.

She took a fever-reducing drug in advance of boarding and failed to report details of her health, contact history and companions asked for by the flight crew. She informed the crew about her condition when filling in a health statement card before the flight landed.

Li was sent to hospital when she and her family arrived in Beijing on March 13. She tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day and her 63 close contacts were also put into quarantine.