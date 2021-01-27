Chinese mainland reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Of the locally transmitted cases, 29 were reported in Heilongjiang, 14 in Jilin, seven in Hebei, four in Beijing and one in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 75 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 55 locally transmitted and 20 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 29 were reported in Heilongjiang, 14 in Jilin, seven in Hebei, four in Beijing and one in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

One suspected case was newly reported in Shaanxi. No deaths related to the disease were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.

By the end of Tuesday, the mainland had reported 4,644 imported COVID-19 cases in total. Among them, 4,351 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 293 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,272 by Tuesday, including 1,862 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 111 were in severe conditions.

A total of 82,774 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday, and 39,811 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Tuesday saw 61 asymptomatic cases newly reported on the mainland, of which 14 arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

There were 991 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, of which 288 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Tuesday, 10,222 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 173 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 47 cases in Macau SAR, and 890 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 9,101 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, 46 in Macau SAR, and 797 in Taiwan.