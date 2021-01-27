China says New Year holiday travel restriction not one-size-fits-all

"All local governments in China shall not adopt a one-size-fits-all approach to stopping residents from returning back to their hometowns for Spring Festival reunion."

Governments and authorities at all levels across China must not impose additional rules on people's mobility as the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday approaches and prevent people from traveling and returning home, an official told a press conference on Wednesday.

"All local governments in China shall not adopt a one-size-fits-all approach to stopping residents from returning back to their hometowns for Spring Festival reunion, and shall provide convenience for those who need to go back," said Zhao Chenxin, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission.

Following sporadic outbreaks of the COVID-19 cases in some north and northeastern Chinese cities lately, China has suggested that people avoid the annual holiday travel rush to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The policy encouraging people to stay in the cities where they work for the upcoming Spring Festival is not mandatory," the official said, adding people from medium and high-risk regions shall adopt the policy, but it is only a recommendation for low-risk areas.