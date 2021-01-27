News / Nation

Taiwan compatriots to receive support for spending Chinese New Year holiday on mainland

Xinhua
  19:10 UTC+8, 2021-01-27
Taiwan compatriots will receive support for spending the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday on the mainland where many of them choose to stay this year out of COVID-19 concerns.
Taiwan compatriots will receive support for spending the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday on the mainland where many of them choose to stay this year out of COVID-19 concerns, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Taiwan affairs offices across the mainland will provide timely services and festival gifts to Taiwan compatriots and businesses, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Zhu was asked at a press conference about what the mainland will do to accommodate the increasing number of Taiwan compatriots who will not return to the island for the Chinese New Year this time.

Zhu said the mainland will also make every effort to assist those who wish to return.

Falling on February 12 this year, the Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival is the most important holiday for family reunion for all Chinese.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
