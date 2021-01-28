Chinese mainland reports 54 new COVID-19 cases

Twenty-eight locally transmitted cases were reported in Heilongjiang, nine in Jilin, three in Hebei and one in Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 54 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 41 locally transmitted ones, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

A total of 13 new imported cases were reported, including seven in Shanghai, two in Tianjin, and one each in Shanxi, Jiangsu, Guangdong and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

Ninety-six COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 4,657 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,363 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 294 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,326 by Wednesday, including 1,820 patients still receiving treatment, 105 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 82,870 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Wednesday, and 39,429 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Wednesday also saw 28 asymptomatic cases newly reported, with nine of them from outside the mainland. On the same day, 11 asymptomatic cases, four of them imported, were newly re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 988 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 288 arrived from outside the mainland.