WHO expert panel to end quarantine in Wuhan on Thursday

The expert panel from the World Health Organization, on a mission to trace the origin of the novel coronavirus, will conclude their quarantine at a hotel in China's central city of Wuhan on Thursday.

According to one of the experts, they have been communicating with Chinese scientists via video meetings over the past two weeks preparing for their upcoming joint field work.

The 13-member WHO expert panel arrived in China on January 14, with another two experts delayed from entering after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies.