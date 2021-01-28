News / Nation

WHO expert panel to end quarantine in Wuhan on Thursday

CGTN
  11:01 UTC+8, 2021-01-28       0
The expert panel from the WHO, on a mission to trace the origin of the novel coronavirus, will conclude their quarantine at a hotel in China's central city of Wuhan on Thursday.
CGTN
  11:01 UTC+8, 2021-01-28       0

The expert panel from the World Health Organization, on a mission to trace the origin of the novel coronavirus, will conclude their quarantine at a hotel in China's central city of Wuhan on Thursday.

According to one of the experts, they have been communicating with Chinese scientists via video meetings over the past two weeks preparing for their upcoming joint field work.

The 13-member WHO expert panel arrived in China on January 14, with another two experts delayed from entering after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     