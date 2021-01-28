News / Nation

WHO experts complete quarantine: spokesperson

An international expert team of the World Health Organization will complete their 14-day quarantine Thursday, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
An international expert team of the World Health Organization will complete their 14-day quarantine Thursday, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing that the quarantine was in line with standard international practice. He said the expert team would conduct interviews and discussions while complying with China's epidemic prevention regulations.

"All activities should conform to scientific principles and serve the supreme goal of preventing future risks and protecting people's lives and health," said the spokesperson.

When asked to comment on a United States spokesperson's concern about the "fake information" on the origin of the novel coronavirus, Zhao said that any words and deeds with negative presumptions, or attempts to politicize the issue, were inappropriate.

He pointed out that the virus's origin tracing is an ongoing process that may involve multiple places and areas. "It is a complicated scientific matter and requires scientists to carry out scientific research and cooperation globally."

International scientific research and cooperation on origin-tracing aims to understand the virus, animal reservoirs, and transmission routes, so as to better prevent possible future risks and respond to similar public health crises, said Zhao.

"We hope that the United States can work with China, in a responsible manner, respect facts, science, and the hard work of the international expert team, so that they can carry out origin-tracing and scientific research without political interference," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
