China's Jilin reports 63 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Northeast China's Jilin Province on Saturday reported 63 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

Among them, six confirmed cases and the one asymptomatic case were identified during medical quarantine, while the other 57 confirmed cases were previously reported as asymptomatic infections.

The new confirmed cases were registered in the city of Tonghua and the provincial capital Changchun.

By Saturday, Jilin had 349 confirmed cases under medical treatment and 21 asymptomatic carriers under isolated observation.

The province, which saw a resurgence of local infections earlier this month, has sent more than 700 medical workers to fight COVID-19 on the front line.