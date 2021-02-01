News / Nation

WHO teams visits Wuhan food market in search of virus clues

Shine
  00:46 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0
A World Health Organization team looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday visited the food market in Wuhan that was linked to many early infections.
Shine
  00:46 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0

A World Health Organization team looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday visited the food market in Wuhan that was linked to many early infections.

The team members visited the Huanan Seafood Market, which has been sealed since January last year, for about an hour in the afternoon, and one of them flashed a thumbs up sign when reporters asked how the trip was going.

The market was the site of a December 2019 outbreak of the virus. Scientists initially suspected the virus came from wild animals sold in the market. The market has since been largely ruled out but it could provide hints to how the virus spread so widely.

“Very important site visits today — a wholesale market first & Huanan Seafood Market just now,” Peter Daszak, a zoologist with the US group EcoHealth Alliance and a member of the WHO team, said in a tweet. “Very informative & critical for our joint teams to understand the epidemiology of COVID as it started to spread at the end of 2019.”

Earlier in the day, the team members walked through sections of the Baishazhou market — one of the largest wet markets in Wuhan. The market was the food distribution center for Wuhan during the city’s 76-day lockdown last year.

The members, with expertise in veterinary medicine, virology, food safety and epidemiology, have so far visited two hospitals that treated patients in the early days of the outbreak — Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital and the Hubei Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital.

They met with medical personnel and some of the first COVID-19 patients, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission.

Pinning down an outbreak’s animal reservoir is an exhaustive endeavor that takes years of research including taking animal samples, genetic analysis and epidemiological studies.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     