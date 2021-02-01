News / Nation

China vows more COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Xinhua
  21:26 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0
China will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines to other countries, especially the developing ones, in a timely manner within its capacity.
Xinhua
  21:26 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0

China will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines to other countries, especially the developing ones, in a timely manner within its capacity and contribute to the building of a community of health for all, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing after announcing that China donated COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan on Monday morning, the first shipment of China's vaccine aid to other countries.

Reiterating China's commitment to making its COVID-19 vaccines a global public good once developed and put into use, Wang said China will contribute to achieving the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries. "We act on our words."

Besides Pakistan, China is also providing vaccine aid to 13 developing countries, including Brunei, Nepal, the Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Palestine, Belarus, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea, with 38 more developing countries in need slated to receive China's vaccine aid at a later stage.

"We are also participating actively in the WHO-led COVAX initiative to provide vaccines to developing countries," the spokesperson added.

China has supported its companies in conducting joint research and production of vaccines with foreign partners and already exported Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines to countries including the UAE, Morocco, Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil, and Chile, Wang noted.

Besides, China also supported relevant companies in exporting vaccines to countries that were in urgent need, recognized Chinese vaccines, and authorized the emergency use of Chinese vaccines in their countries, Wang said.

He added that China expects the international community to make joint efforts in promoting the equitable distribution and use of vaccines and ensure the availability and affordability of vaccines in developing countries.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Sinopharm
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     