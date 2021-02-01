China vows more COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

China will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines to other countries, especially the developing ones, in a timely manner within its capacity.

China will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines to other countries, especially the developing ones, in a timely manner within its capacity and contribute to the building of a community of health for all, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing after announcing that China donated COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan on Monday morning, the first shipment of China's vaccine aid to other countries.

Reiterating China's commitment to making its COVID-19 vaccines a global public good once developed and put into use, Wang said China will contribute to achieving the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries. "We act on our words."

Besides Pakistan, China is also providing vaccine aid to 13 developing countries, including Brunei, Nepal, the Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Palestine, Belarus, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea, with 38 more developing countries in need slated to receive China's vaccine aid at a later stage.

"We are also participating actively in the WHO-led COVAX initiative to provide vaccines to developing countries," the spokesperson added.

China has supported its companies in conducting joint research and production of vaccines with foreign partners and already exported Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines to countries including the UAE, Morocco, Indonesia, Turkey, Brazil, and Chile, Wang noted.

Besides, China also supported relevant companies in exporting vaccines to countries that were in urgent need, recognized Chinese vaccines, and authorized the emergency use of Chinese vaccines in their countries, Wang said.

He added that China expects the international community to make joint efforts in promoting the equitable distribution and use of vaccines and ensure the availability and affordability of vaccines in developing countries.