Executive vice governor of China's Gansu Province under investigation

Song Liang, executive vice governor of northwest China's Gansu Province, has been put under disciplinary and supervisory investigation by the country's top anti-graft body for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws.

Song, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Gansu Provincial Committee, is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.