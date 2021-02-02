News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 30 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 12 locally transmitted ones, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, eight were reported in the province of Heilongjiang and four in Jilin, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 18 new imported cases were reported, including seven in Shanghai, three in Jiangsu, two each in Liaoning and Guangdong, and one each in Beijing, Shanxi, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported on Monday.

The same day saw the discharge of 62 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Monday, a total of 4,735 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,426 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 309 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,594 by Monday, including 1,582 patients still receiving treatment, 72 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 83,376 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Monday, and 37,319 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Monday also saw 15 asymptomatic cases newly reported, with eight of them arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, six asymptomatic cases were newly re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 872 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 287 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Monday, 10,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 182 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 47 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 912 cases, including eight deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 9,474 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 46 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 830 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
