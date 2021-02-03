News / Nation

China cracks fake COVID-19 vaccine ring, confiscates 3,000 doses

Reuters
  00:52 UTC+8, 2021-02-03       0
The suspects had been carrying out the ruse since at least September last year.
Reuters
  00:52 UTC+8, 2021-02-03       0

Chinese police arrested more than 80 people and confiscated over 3,000 fake doses of COVID-19 vaccine as part of a campaign to combat vaccine-related crimes.

The suspects had been carrying out the ruse since at least September last year, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday, adding that all fake doses had been tracked down.

The fake vaccines were made by injecting saline into syringes, it said. The suspects may have intended to send the vaccines abroad, the Global Times newspaper reported, citing a source close to a vaccine producer.

The police operation was carried out in multiple places including Beijing and the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Shandong, Xinhua said.

Countries around the world from have been rolling out vaccine programs in the hope of bringing the yearlong coronavirus pandemic to an end.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     