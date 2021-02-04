Chinese mainland reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 17 locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, eight were reported in the province of Jilin, four in Heilongjiang, three in Shanghai, and two in Hebei, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.