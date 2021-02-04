Huawei founder issues mea culpa for trademark controversy

Ren Zhengfei apologized for using the company to trademark names associated with his daughter Annabel Yao, who is breaking into show business.

Imaginechina

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei apologized for using the company to trademark names associated with his daughter Annabel Yao, who is breaking into show business.



Ren said he felt compelled to file the trademark application to prevent others from doing so with malicious intent on Huawei's internal online community, reported Tech Planet, a media outlet focusing on tech and emerging industries.



He said that under Chinese law, the application must be filed by a company or an individual with a business license, which Yao doesn't have yet. Ren authorized Huawei’s intellectual property department to file the registration and then transfer it to Yao’s studio, the report said.



Yao would cover all the expenses, according to the report.



Ren apologized for using the company for personal purposes, the report said.

Public records show on January 25 Huawei filed to trademark 姚安娜 (her stage name), 姚思为 (her real name), YAO ANNA, YAO SIWEI and Annabel Yao in categories related to clothing, footwear, watches and jewellery, food, education, entertainment, mechanical equipment and scientific instruments. The registration is still being processed.

The 23-year-old's foray into the entertainment industry came via a self-promoting documentary released on January 14, which stirred up controversy as her privileged background has made her a target for criticism.

The music video for her first song “Backfire” debuted on January 18, drawing mixed reviews.