News / Nation

Huawei founder issues mea culpa for trademark controversy

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  12:27 UTC+8, 2021-02-04       0
Ren Zhengfei apologized for using the company to trademark names associated with his daughter Annabel Yao, who is breaking into show business.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  12:27 UTC+8, 2021-02-04       0
Huawei founder issues mea culpa for trademark controversy
Imaginechina

Ren Zhengfei, founder of Huawei Technologies

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei apologized for using the company to trademark names associated with his daughter Annabel Yao, who is breaking into show business.

Ren said he felt compelled to file the trademark application to prevent others from doing so with malicious intent on Huawei's internal online community, reported Tech Planet, a media outlet focusing on tech and emerging industries.

He said that under Chinese law, the application must be filed by a company or an individual with a business license, which Yao doesn't have yet. Ren authorized Huawei’s intellectual property department to file the registration and then transfer it to Yao’s studio, the report said.

Yao would cover all the expenses, according to the report.

Ren apologized for using the company for personal purposes, the report said.

Public records show on January 25 Huawei filed to trademark 姚安娜 (her stage name), 姚思为 (her real name), YAO ANNA, YAO SIWEI and Annabel Yao in categories related to clothing, footwear, watches and jewellery, food, education, entertainment, mechanical equipment and scientific instruments. The registration is still being processed.

The 23-year-old's foray into the entertainment industry came via a self-promoting documentary released on January 14, which stirred up controversy as her privileged background has made her a target for criticism.

The music video for her first song “Backfire” debuted on January 18, drawing mixed reviews. 

Huawei founder issues mea culpa for trademark controversy

Annabel Yao, Ren's daughter

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     