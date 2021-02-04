China denounces US warship's sailing through Taiwan Straits

"The Chinese side was closely following and fully aware of the US military vessel's passage through the Taiwan Straits."

China's Foreign Ministry on Thursday voiced resolute opposition to the sailing of a US warship through the Taiwan Straits and urged the US side to play a constructive role in regional peace and stability rather than doing the contrary.

"The Chinese side was closely following and fully aware of the US military vessel's passage through the Taiwan Straits," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily press briefing.

"China will continue to be on high alert, ready to respond to all threats and provocations at any time, and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.