China enhances protection of minors in handling criminal cases

  18:28 UTC+8, 2021-02-04       0
A new judicial interpretation of the Criminal Procedure Law outlined several measures to better protect the rights of juveniles in handling criminal cases.
The judicial explanation released Thursday by the Supreme People's Court stipulates that in cases involving sexual or violent crimes against minors, the questioning of underage victims and witnesses should be recorded and completed in one sitting wherever possible.

Special protection measures for minors shall be adopted in cooperation with other relevant authorities, such as psychological intervention, economic relief, legal aid and school transfer.

The interpretation clarifies that testimony given by minors without their legal representatives or appropriate adults present should be excluded in accordance with the law.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
