Chinese mainland reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 20 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including six locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Five locally transmitted cases were reported in Heilongjiang and one in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 14 new imported cases were reported, including nine in Shanghai, two in Guangdong and one each in Tianjin, Jiangsu and Fujian.

The mainland added three suspected cases Thursday, all of whom were reported in Shanghai and arrived from outside of the mainland.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

The same day saw the discharge of 127 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 4,772 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,476 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 296 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,669 by Thursday, including 1,304 patients still receiving treatment, 36 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 83,729 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday, and 33,292 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Thursday also saw 28 asymptomatic cases newly reported, with 23 of them arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 755 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 282 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Thursday, 10,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 186 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 47 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 919 cases, including nine deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 9,684 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 46 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 839 had been discharged in Taiwan.