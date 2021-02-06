News / Nation

Comedy film 'Dreams of Getting Rich' to be released online

"Dreams of Getting Rich," a heart-warming comedy film, will be released on iQiyi next Friday, the Chinese New Year's Day.
The film will be shown on the Internet through the premium video on demand mode, together with Wang Baoqiang’s action comedy “The Shaolin Temple: Legend of Debao.”

“Dreams of Getting Rich” is the film directorial debut of comedian Song Xiaobao. It is about a group of guys’ entrepreneurship and lives amid the tremendous social development changes in China over the passing decades.

Song said that it had been a dream for him to make the film and tell people a touching and sincere story.

Over the past year, a series of movies of high artistry have been screened to a wide online audience through the premium video on demand mode, which is a supplement to traditional theatrical releases.

Among them were fantasy film “Double World,” drama films “Spring Tide” and “Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains.”

