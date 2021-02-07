Chinese mainland reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 11 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The new locally transmitted case was reported in Jilin, the commission said in its daily report.

Ten new imported cases were reported, with three in Shanghai, two each in Beijing, Jiangsu and Guangdong, and one in Hunan.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

The same day saw the discharge of 70 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 4,790 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,507 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 283 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,692 by Saturday, including 1,176 patients still receiving treatment, 25 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 83,880 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Saturday, and 30,212 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Saturday also saw 13 asymptomatic cases newly reported, with 11 of them arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, two asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 682 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 284 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Saturday, 10,608 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 186 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 924 cases, including nine deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 9,828 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 46 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 843 had been discharged in Taiwan.