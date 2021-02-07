News / Nation

China CDC develops new disinfectants for low-temperature sterilization

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) has unveiled two new disinfectant formulas designed for low-temperature sterilization. The forms and contents of the disinfectants can be found on the center's official website.

The minimum effective temperatures of the disinfectants are -18 degrees Celsius and -40 degrees Celsius, respectively, making them suitable for sterilization in low-temperature areas of north China and for frozen goods, according to the center.

The disinfectants have been proven effective in laboratory and real-life condition tests, and have also undergone trials in Suifenhe, Heilongjiang Province and Qingdao, Shandong Province.

The center called on disinfectant producers to enhance quality control and follow the formulas strictly, so as to provide the public with affordable high-quality disinfectants.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
