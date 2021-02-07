News / Nation

Chinese railway police crack over 2,000 telecom fraud cases in 2020

Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2021-02-07       0
Railway police in China have cracked 2,188 cases involving telecom fraud in 2020, according to the Ministry of Public Security.
Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2021-02-07       0

Railway police in China have cracked 2,188 cases involving telecom fraud in 2020, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Railway police have intensified clampdown on telecom fraud and strengthened coordination with local police since last year.

In one of the cases last October, railway police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region jointly worked with police in east China to bust an illegal racket that was perpetrating fraudulent activities through peer-to-peer lending platforms, arresting 28 suspects.

Railway police have also stepped up efforts at enhancing the public awareness of fraudulent practices through announcements on trains, pamphlets, and social media.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     