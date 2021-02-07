Chinese railway police crack over 2,000 telecom fraud cases in 2020

Railway police in China have cracked 2,188 cases involving telecom fraud in 2020, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Railway police have intensified clampdown on telecom fraud and strengthened coordination with local police since last year.

In one of the cases last October, railway police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region jointly worked with police in east China to bust an illegal racket that was perpetrating fraudulent activities through peer-to-peer lending platforms, arresting 28 suspects.

Railway police have also stepped up efforts at enhancing the public awareness of fraudulent practices through announcements on trains, pamphlets, and social media.