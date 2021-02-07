News / Nation

Wuhan to offer coupons to boost Spring Festival consumption

Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2021-02-07       0
The central Chinese city of Wuhan will provide people who stay put for the upcoming Spring Festival with coupons worth 100 million yuan to stimulate consumption.
Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2021-02-07       0

The central Chinese city of Wuhan will provide people who stay put for the upcoming Spring Festival with coupons worth 100 million yuan (about 15.46 million US dollars) to stimulate consumption, local authorities said on Sunday night.

The first batch of shopping coupons will be issued at 12 am Monday on online platforms such as Alipay, WeChat and Meituan, and will be valid until the end of February 16, said the city's bureau of commerce.

The coupons can be used for purchases at malls, supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants and cinemas in the city, with denominations ranging from eight yuan to 108 yuan.

The Spring Festival, which falls on February 12 this year, usually sees hundreds of millions of Chinese head to their hometowns for family reunions. But this year, in light of sporadic resurgence of COVID-19 cases, many places across the country have encouraged residents and migrant workers to stay put for the festival amid efforts to reduce passenger flow.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Meituan
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     