Chinese court accepts Douyin's case against Tencent over alleged monopoly

The Beijing Intellectual Property Court Sunday accepted the case filed by the popular Chinese short-video platform Douyin against the Internet giant Tencent over alleged monopolistic behavior.

Douyin claims that Tencent has been placing restrictions on users sharing Douyin content on its social-media apps WeChat and QQ in violation of China's antitrust laws.

The short-video platform on Tuesday filed the case with the Beijing court, asking the court to order Tencent to cease its monopolistic practices.