Chinese mainland reports no new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

No new locally-transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.
A total of 14 new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, the commission said, adding that Shanghai and Guangdong each reported seven cases.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

Sunday also saw the discharge of 72 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 4,804 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,527 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 277 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,706 by Sunday, including 1,118 patients still receiving treatment, 20 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 83,952 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Sunday, and 27,636 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Sunday saw 16 newly reported asymptomatic cases, with 15 of them arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 639 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 291 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Sunday, 10,635 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 186 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 927 cases, including nine deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 9,887 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 46 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 844 had been discharged in Taiwan.

