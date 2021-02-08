News / Nation

China to significantly improve online education system by 2025

China plans to significantly improve its online education system by 2025, according to a document jointly issued by the Ministry of Education and four other government departments.

By 2025, China will have established an interconnected system of online education platforms and a comprehensive resource pool of online courses, covering all subjects and all versions of textbooks, the document noted.

In addition, China will have a full set of policies implemented by 2025 to support the operation and development of online education, the document added.

It also emphasized the building of online education platforms from national-level to school-level, so as to ensure that online education resources are accessible to all students.

Source: Xinhua
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
