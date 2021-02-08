Keeping communications conducive to development of China-US ties: FM spokesperson

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that maintaining communications at various levels between China and the United States.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that maintaining communications at various levels between China and the United States will facilitate mutual understanding and the development of bilateral ties.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing, after US President Joe Biden said recently that the United States doesn't wish to see conflict with China.

Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden have had contact with each other on multiple occasions, Wang said communications at various levels between the two countries are conducive to mutual understanding and the development of bilateral relations.

Wang said China is committed to developing a China-US relationship that features no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and at the same time will continue to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests.

"The two sides should work together to focus on cooperation and manage differences, to push forward the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, and better benefit the two peoples and people of all countries," Wang added.