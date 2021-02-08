News / Nation

China to see balanced power demand, supply in Spring Festival

Xinhua
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-02-08       0
China's electricity consumption is likely to rise steadily during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, according to the State Grid.
Xinhua
  20:10 UTC+8, 2021-02-08       0

China's electricity consumption is likely to rise steadily during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, according to the State Grid.

Electricity demand and supply will be generally balanced within the operation area of the company during the period, the State Grid Corporation of China said Monday.

Daily power generation of the national grid is expected to reach 16.1 billion kilowatt hours on average during the holiday, up 7.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, the company has vowed to make every effort to ensure safe and stable operation of the power grid as well as reliable electricity supply during the holiday.

Some 177,000 repairmen and 25,000 vehicles will be on standby 24 hours a day during the holiday, the company said.

The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falling on February 12 this year, is an important occasion for family reunions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     