China to see balanced power demand, supply in Spring Festival

China's electricity consumption is likely to rise steadily during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, according to the State Grid.

Electricity demand and supply will be generally balanced within the operation area of the company during the period, the State Grid Corporation of China said Monday.

Daily power generation of the national grid is expected to reach 16.1 billion kilowatt hours on average during the holiday, up 7.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, the company has vowed to make every effort to ensure safe and stable operation of the power grid as well as reliable electricity supply during the holiday.

Some 177,000 repairmen and 25,000 vehicles will be on standby 24 hours a day during the holiday, the company said.

The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falling on February 12 this year, is an important occasion for family reunions.