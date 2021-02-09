News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:10 UTC+8, 2021-02-09       0
No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland.
Xinhua
  10:10 UTC+8, 2021-02-09       0

No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

A total of 14 new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, including seven in Guangdong, two in Shanghai and one each in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Monday, said the commission, adding that no deaths related to the disease were reported.

Monday also saw the discharge of 75 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Monday, a total of 4,818 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,546 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 272 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,720 by Monday, including 1,057 patients still receiving treatment, 18 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,027 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Monday, and 21,376 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Monday saw 15 newly reported asymptomatic cases, with 14 of them arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 593 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 292 arrived from outside the mainland.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     