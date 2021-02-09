News / Nation

Beijing clears areas with medium, high COVID-19 risks

Beijing has cleared all areas with medium and high COVID-19 infection risks, according to a press conference held on Tuesday.
Beijing has cleared all areas with medium and high COVID-19 infection risks, according to a press conference held on Tuesday.

The residential community of Ronghui was downgraded to a low-risk area on Tuesday. Currently, all areas in Beijing are low-risk areas for COVID-19 infection.

Daxing District in the city has started to lift the lockdown of five communities including Ronghui, Han Xinxing, deputy chief of the district, told the press conference.

The latest monitoring data show that the current supply of daily necessities in Beijing is sufficient and stable, according to Wang Hongcun, an official with the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau.

"The government has also set aside reserves and devised emergency plans to ensure the supply of daily necessities," Wang said.

