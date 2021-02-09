China's Y-12F aircraft completes geo-prospecting flight tests

The China-developed Y-12F general aircraft has completed flight tests on its airborne geophysical prospecting capabilities, its developer announced on Tuesday.

Xinhua

The time-domain Y-12F aircraft completed flight tests on its airborne electromagnetic survey capacity on February 6. The tests verify its airborne geo-prospecting capabilities, said the China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC).

It marked a significant achievement of this key national project using fixed-wing aircraft to conduct airborne geophysical prospecting. It will also boost the nation's development in this sector, the AVIC said.

The flight tests were conducted at an airport in Songyuan, in northeast China's Jilin Province.

During the flight tests, China's first fixed-wing airborne system for deep electromagnetic surveys was fully verified, said the Chinese plane-maker.

The aircraft conducted more than 50 flights and completed all flight test subjects lasting more than 100 days.

The flight tests were conducted by AVIC Harbin Aircraft Industry Group Co. Ltd., AVIC Harbin General Aircraft Co. Ltd., and the Institute of Geophysical and Geochemical Exploration, under the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences.

The time-domain Y-12F aircraft is part of the national project on inner-earth resources exploration.

Converted from a Y-12F, the team installed facilities for efficient and high-precision airborne, geophysical prospecting missions, the AVIC said.