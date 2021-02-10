Chinese mainland reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases

No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday across the Chinese mainland.

No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

A total of 14 new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, including six in Shanghai, three in Zhejiang and one each in Tianjin, Jiangsu, Fujian, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

Tuesday also saw the discharge of 102 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 4,832 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,565 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 267 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,734 by Tuesday, including 969 patients still receiving treatment, 17 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,129 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Tuesday, and 18,742 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Tuesday saw seven newly reported asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 555 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 292 arrived from outside the mainland.