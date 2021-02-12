Chinese mainland reports 12 new imported COVID-19 cases

No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday across the Chinese mainland.

No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Twelve new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, the commission said.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

Thursday also saw the discharge of 71 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 4,846 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,597 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 249 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,748 by Thursday, including 820 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,292 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Thursday, and 13,649 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Thursday saw eight new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, four asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 487 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 284 were imported cases.