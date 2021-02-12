News / Nation

Traditional opera back in vogue in historical courtyards

Xinhua
  18:31 UTC+8, 2021-02-12       0
For many lovers of traditional Kunqu opera "The Peony Pavilion," a century-old mansion in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming has emerged as a go-to place.
Xinhua
  18:31 UTC+8, 2021-02-12       0

For many lovers of traditional Kunqu opera "The Peony Pavilion," a century-old mansion in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming has emerged as a go-to place to enjoy the classical romance.

Since 2018, 39 performances of the opera have been staged in Ma's Courtyard, a Bai ethnic-style mansion built in 1923, and were well-received among opera lovers.

Zheng Siqi, a sophomore at Yunnan University, has seen the performance four times. "Compared with theaters, I believe the very setting of the courtyard can help audiences better understand characters' moods in the opera," Zheng said.

"It used to be a tradition for Chinese families to invite performers to put on operas in their courtyards during family celebrations," said Zheng. "Watching the same opera the way our ancestors did centuries ago invoked a deep sense of national identity."

Kunqu, a Chinese opera with a history of hundreds of years, is listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as an intangible cultural heritage. The opera combines instrumental music, vocal performance, mime and dance.

For quite a long time, traditional opera had fallen out of favor among the young generation, who were more attracted to modern appeals such as movies and digital entertainment.

In recent years, more and more producers have chosen to stage traditional operas in historical venues such as old courtyards, a move proven popular among young people who seek to reconnect with their cultural roots.

"I attribute the success of the performance in a large part to a retro feel created by both the opera and the historical venue," said Zhao Xiaocai, producer of "The Peony Pavilion."

Like Kunqu, Gui Opera, a traditional opera that originated about 200 years ago in the city of Guilin in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has been back in vogue in recent years.

In 2017, "Theatrical Guilin," a Gui Opera, premiered in a historical courtyard in a tourist attraction in Guilin and immediately became a hit.

"In 2019 alone, the play was staged more than 200 times at the courtyard, with an almost full house each time," said Zhou Qiang, a producer of the performance.

"The combination of traditional opera and courtyard caters to the trend of retro fashion in China," said Liu Hui, director of a traditional opera research center in Guilin.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     