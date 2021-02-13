Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, all imported, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Three imported cases each were reported in Shanghai and Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin and Liaoning, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported.

The same day saw the discharge of 65 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Friday, a total of 4,854 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,610 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 244 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,756 by Friday, including 763 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,357 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Friday, and 11,929 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Friday also saw 14 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 470 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 285 arrived from outside the mainland.