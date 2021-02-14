Chinese mainland reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported seven new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,861.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, all imported, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Two imported cases each were reported in Shanghai and Guangdong, and one each in Inner Mongolia, Sichuan and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported.

The same day saw the discharge of 81 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 4,861 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,621 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 240 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,763 by Saturday, including 689 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,438 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Saturday, and 11,635 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Saturday also saw 17 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 428 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 287 arrived from outside the mainland.