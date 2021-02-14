News / Nation

HKSAR gov't considers relaxation of social distancing after holiday: official

Xinhua
  12:23 UTC+8, 2021-02-14       0
HK will loosen some social distancing measures to let people's lives return to normalcy after the Lunar New Year holiday.
Xinhua
  12:23 UTC+8, 2021-02-14       0

Hong Kong will loosen some social distancing measures to let people's lives return to normalcy after the Lunar New Year holiday on condition that there is no major change in the epidemic situation, an official said Sunday.

Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said in a weekly online article that some restrictions imposed on entertainment venues and eateries could be eased from Thursday.

The government is cautiously optimistic, Cheung said.

Places including gyms, beauty parlors, museums and cinemas will be able to resume limited operation, and restaurants will be allowed to extend dine-in services to 10:00 pm with the cap on diners per table raised from two to four.

Meanwhile, additional anti-epidemic measures will be placed in those places, including virus tests for their staff every two weeks and customers required to use the LeaveHomeSafe app or register personal information to get in.

The government also plans to allow group gatherings of no more than four people, relaxed from two currently, and resume in-person learning in schools and kindergartens with limited school time and scale.

Despite the epidemic has begun to ease, Cheung called on residents to keep their guard up and stick to protective measures from wearing masks to reducing group gatherings as the battle against COVID-19 has not ended.

Cheung also said Hong Kong's Hospital Authority is working to put into operation the newly-built temporary COVID-19 hospital aided by the central government by the end of this month, which is able to add 816 negative pressure beds to the medical system.

Besides, the government is preparing for the mass inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine and aimed at giving free doses to most Hong Kong residents this year, Cheung added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     