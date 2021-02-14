News / Nation

Beijing registers strong recovery in Spring Festival tourist visits

Xinhua
  17:28 UTC+8, 2021-02-14       0
Tourists are swarming back to Beijing's major attractions, with the visitor numbers during the first three days of the Spring Festival holiday bouncing back.
Xinhua
  17:28 UTC+8, 2021-02-14       0

Tourists are swarming back to Beijing's major attractions, with the visitor numbers during the first three days of the Spring Festival holiday bouncing back to 91 percent of the 2019 level despite stringent anti-epidemic measures in place.

The city's 147 key tourist spots saw about 2.76 million visits between February 11 and 13, with Wangfujing shopping street topping the chart with 360,000 tourist arrivals, said the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Revenues of these spots increased 1.6 times from the same period in 2019, according to the bureau.

Other popular destinations in terms of visitor numbers include Qianmen Street, located near Tian'anmen Square; a shopping plaza in the suburban Changping District; and the Nanluoguxiang Lane, known for its well-preserved quadrangle courtyards.

Beijing registered a resurgence in COVID-19 cases between December and January. The city has called on its scenic spots to cap tourist capacity to 50 percent during the seven-day holiday and to promote advance booking and off-peak travels in a bid to mitigate risks of infection.

Many of the city's scenic spots were closed during the otherwise jam-packed Spring Festival holiday in 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     