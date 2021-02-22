News / Nation

HKSAR chief executive, senior officials get vaccinated against COVID-19

Xinhua
  15:52 UTC+8, 2021-02-22
Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Carrie Lam and several senior officials of the HKSAR government on Monday received their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of a mass rollout starting later this week.

One million doses of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine were shipped to Hong Kong last week shortly after being approved for emergency use.

Hong Kong will launch the vaccination campaign for its 7.5 million residents from Friday, with priority given to health workers, the aged and cross-border truck drivers, among others.

Online bookings will begin on Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
