News / Nation

China renews red lines for medical research integrity

Xinhua
  17:42 UTC+8, 2021-02-22       0
China has revised a regulation on integrity and ethics in medical research, making clear the rules and red lines for relevant practices by medical researchers and institutes.
Xinhua
  17:42 UTC+8, 2021-02-22       0

China has revised a regulation on integrity and ethics in medical research, making clear the rules and red lines for relevant practices by medical researchers and institutes.

The code, jointly revised by the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, stipulated that the whole process of medical studies, covering everything from the project application through to the publication, review and appraisal of research results, should be subject to the integrity and good faith requirements.

It also stressed bio-safety in research work, including in work involving pathogens, noting that such research must proceed in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

All documentation and data generated in medical research should be kept by the supervising research institution, the document said.

The code also made a fresh attempt at stemming scientific dishonesty in such research.

It made clear that academic advisers and project leaders should be held accountable for any academic misconduct in projects where they have consented to be a cosignatory. In addition to any personal negligence in terms of project management and supervision, they will also be held liable for any misconduct committed by others under their command.

Medical research institutions are required to make public their penalties for academic misconduct, and they are responsible for keeping the original data, bio-information, photographs and documentation generated in scientific research for later verification.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     