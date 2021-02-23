Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday across the Chinese mainland.

No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Ten new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, the commission said.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

Monday also saw the discharge of 37 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Monday, a total of 4,949 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,775 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 174 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,852 by Monday, including 374 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe conditions.

A total of 84,842 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland as of Monday, and 8,002 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Monday saw nine new asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 302 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 266 were imported cases.