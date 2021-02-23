News / Nation

Chinese students to welcome normal spring semester after epidemic disruption

Xinhua
  13:23 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0
Chinese students will enjoy a return to normal school life after their last spring semester was disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Ministry of Education.
Xinhua
  13:23 UTC+8, 2021-02-23       0
Chinese students to welcome normal spring semester after epidemic disruption
Xinhua

Students exchange gifts on the first day of the spring semester in a primary school in Hebei, Anhui Province, on February 22, 2021.

Chinese students will enjoy a return to normal school life after their last spring semester was disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Ministry of Education.

To minimize the risk of any potential cross-infection, the ministry asked schools to stagger the return of students at a press conference held on Tuesday.

Key locations and groups will be targeted for COVID-19 tests and key venues should be disinfected on a regular basis, the ministry said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     