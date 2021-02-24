China launches operation to capture fugitive grafters

China on Wednesday launched its anti-corruption operation for this year to capture fugitive graft suspects overseas and recover their illicit assets.

Codenamed "Sky Net 2021," the operation will focus more on manhunts for suspects who fled the country in recent years or at the county level and above. It will also look at cracking cases involving large amounts of money or triggering significant public complaints.

China will actively participate in the formulation of international rules and strengthen international cooperation on anti-corruption, said the country's central office in charge of capturing fugitive graft suspects.

A total of 1,421 fugitives, including 28 Red Notice fugitives, were brought back to China during last year's operation, with about 2.95 billion yuan (around US$456 million) of illicit gains recovered.