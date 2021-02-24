News / Nation

China launches operation to capture fugitive grafters

Xinhua
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-02-24       0
China on Wednesday launched its anti-corruption operation for this year to capture fugitive graft suspects overseas and recover their illicit assets.
Xinhua
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-02-24       0

China on Wednesday launched its anti-corruption operation for this year to capture fugitive graft suspects overseas and recover their illicit assets.

Codenamed "Sky Net 2021," the operation will focus more on manhunts for suspects who fled the country in recent years or at the county level and above. It will also look at cracking cases involving large amounts of money or triggering significant public complaints.

China will actively participate in the formulation of international rules and strengthen international cooperation on anti-corruption, said the country's central office in charge of capturing fugitive graft suspects.

A total of 1,421 fugitives, including 28 Red Notice fugitives, were brought back to China during last year's operation, with about 2.95 billion yuan (around US$456 million) of illicit gains recovered.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     