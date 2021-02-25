News / Nation

China holds gathering to mark accomplishments in poverty eradication

China on Thursday held a grand gathering to mark the country's accomplishments in poverty eradication and commend role models in that cause.
China on Thursday held a grand gathering in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark the country's accomplishments in poverty eradication and commend role models in that cause.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the gathering.

Xi presented medals, certificates and plaques to role models in China's poverty alleviation fight.

