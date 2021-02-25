Former vice governor of Qinghai Province indicted for bribery

Wen Guodong, former vice governor of northwest China's Qinghai Province, has been indicted on suspicion of accepting bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Thursday.

Wen was accused of taking advantage of his various former positions to seek profit for others, and of accepting vast sums of money and gifts in return, the SPP said in a statement.

Wen's case has been investigated by the National Supervisory Commission. Upon the designation of the SPP, the first branch of the Chongqing People's Procuratorate reviewed the case and filed it in the Chongqing Municipal No. 1 Intermediate People's Court.

The SPP said the prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and heard the opinions of his defense counsel.