Chinese mainland reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

The commission received reports of six new imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

On Thursday, 43 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 4,974 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,818 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 156 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,877 by Thursday, including 244 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 84,997 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland by the end of Thursday, and 7,828 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Thursday also saw six asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. One asymptomatic case arriving from outside the mainland was later re-categorized as a confirmed one.

A total of 270 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 252 arrived from outside the mainland.