China conditionally approves four self-developed COVID-19 vaccines: official

China has granted conditional market approval to four self-developed COVID-19 vaccines, Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang said Friday.

Xinhua

China has adopted five technological approaches in developing COVID-19 vaccines. China now has 17 self-developed COVID-19 vaccines undergoing clinical trials, with seven undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, Wang told a press conference held in Beijing.

China has also included 11 drugs and treatment methods in its diagnosis and treatment plan for COVID-19, Wang added.