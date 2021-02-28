Chinese mainland reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported six new imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 4,990.

CFP

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The commission received reports of six new imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

One new suspected case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai Saturday. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission.

On Saturday, 18 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 4,990 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,828 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 162 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,893 by Saturday, including 218 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,039 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Saturday, and 4,294 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Saturday also saw six asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. A total of 257 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 249 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Saturday, 10,983 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 198 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 954 cases, including nine deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 10,519 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 47 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 917 had been discharged in Taiwan.