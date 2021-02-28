News / Nation

Special study unveils what China has to share on fighting poverty

Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-02-28       0
China's history-making success in poverty alleviation has gone beyond established anti-poverty theories and can provide fresh perspectives for the global fight against poverty.
Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-02-28       0

China's history-making success in poverty alleviation has gone beyond established anti-poverty theories and can provide fresh perspectives and experiences for the global fight against poverty, said a research paper released on Sunday.

The poverty reduction miracle has given birth to a new field of study, according to the report titled "Chinese Poverty Alleviation Studies: A Political Economy Perspective" released by New China Research (NCR), the think tank of Xinhua News Agency.

The report, drawing on Chinese President Xi Jinping's discourses on poverty alleviation as the ideological and theoretical foundations, decodes the "winning formula" in China's anti-poverty fight, explores the rationale behind the fight and discusses its global implications.

"Based on our national conditions and following the law of poverty reduction, China has adopted a series of extraordinary policies and measures and constructed a whole set of systems covering policy, work and institutions, blazing a poverty reduction path and forming an anti-poverty theory with Chinese characteristics," it cited Xi as saying.

Over the past eight years, China's final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line have all been lifted out of poverty. The country has met the poverty eradication target set out in the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

Chinese poverty reduction showcases a political economy theory of distribution conducive to both poverty reduction and development, which aims to maintain the goal of national common prosperity by building a "pro-poor market" in which the government, market and society jointly work to emancipate the productivity of the poor and make them contributors to growth, it said.

In precise poverty alleviation, the "visible hand" of a capable government is not a "restless hand" but an essential "enabling hand," the report said, noting that an effective pro-poor market is not a distortion of the market, but a reconstruction of the market.

Calling China a "learner, beneficiary and innovator of global poverty alleviation theories," the report summarized foreign experts' views of Chinese inspirations for the world as "5Ds:" Determined Leadership, Detailed Blueprint, Development Oriented, Data-based Governance and Decentralized Delivery.

"China, based on its own experience and theoretical ideas in poverty alleviation, is giving back to the human cause of ending poverty and providing a new reference for other countries and regions," it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     